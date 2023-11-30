Nottingham Forest – Everton – probabili formazioni

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest – Everton – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) L’Everton si reca sabato 2 dicembre sera a Nottingham Forest alla ricerca della prima vittoria in Premier League dopo la penalizzazione di 10 punti. La squadra di Sean Dyche è stata battuta domenica per 3-0 dal Manchester United in un Goodison Park pieno di rabbia e rimane in grave difficoltà dopo la punizioneNottingham ForestEverton a che punto sono le due squadre. Il calcio di inizio di Nottingham ForestEverton è previsto alle 18:30 Anteprima della partita Nottingham ForestEverton a che punto sono le due squadre Nottingham Forest Gli osservatori che avevano previsto che l’Everton sarebbe andato bene ...
