NETA Auto’s Thailand Factory Successfully Initiates Production

NETA Auto’s Thailand Factory Successfully Initiates Production (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) SHANGHAI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On November 30, NETA Auto's first overseas Factory officially commenced Production. Zhang Yong, co-founder and CEO of NETA Auto, and Wanchai Jungsanguanphonsuk, CEO of Bangchan General Assembly Co., Ltd., a partner of NETA Auto, attended the ceremony. The rollout of the first 'Made in Thailand' NETA vehicle marks a pivotal
