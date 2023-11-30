Microsoft Phone Link potrebbe trasformare lo smartphone in una webcam

Microsoft Phone Link potrebbe trasformare lo smartphone in una webcam (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Microsoft Phone Link potrebbe offrire un'esperienza comparabile a quella di Continuity Camera di Apple. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Microsoft vuole usare gli smartphone Android come webcam su Windows

Esattamente come Apple fa con i suoi iPhone nel caso di MacBook ed iMac, anche Microsoft vorrebbe usare gli Android come Webcam.
