Matilda il Musical arriva per la prima volta in Italia al Sistina firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo

The Pozzolis Family - video intervista Il Sistina Chapiteau : «Ecco Matilda - il musical preferito dai nostri figli»
La nostra video intervista a The Pozzolis Family su Il Sistina Chapiteau, enorme teatro tenda che porterà per l’Italia i grandi musical del Teatro ... ()
Sistina - al via la stagione 23/24 : si parte con Cats - poi My Fair Lady - Matilda e tanti altri musical di successo
Teatro Sistina, al via la stagione 2023/2024: si parte con Cats Con Malika Ayane, poi My Fair Lady con Serena Autieri, Matilda con Luca Ward e The ... ()
Il musical Matilda sbarca in Italia: nel cast con Luca Ward e la Pozzolis Family anche tre bambini liguriBasato sull'omonimo romanzo di Roald Dahl , uno dei libri più amati da tre generazioni, divenuto esilarante film grazie a Danny De Vito e ora consacrato su Netflix nella versione musical, "Matilda" ...
Scuola, famiglia e canzoni, arriva Matilda Il musical Agenzia ANSA
'Matilda' il musical arriva a Roma, per la prima volta al Teatro Sistina il 7 dicembre Repubblica TV
