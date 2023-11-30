Matilda il Musical arriva per la prima volta in Italia al Sistina firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo

Il musical Matilda sbarca in Italia: nel cast con Luca Ward e la Pozzolis Family anche tre bambini liguri

Basato sull'omonimo romanzo di Roald Dahl , uno dei libri più amati da tre generazioni, divenuto esilarante film grazie a Danny De Vito e ora consacrato su Netflix nella versione, "" ...

Scuola, famiglia e canzoni, arriva Matilda Il musical Agenzia ANSA

'Matilda' il musical arriva a Roma, per la prima volta al Teatro Sistina il 7 dicembre Repubblica TV

The Witches review: a 'stunning' adaptation of Roald Dahl's tale

I also felt that some of Dahl's trademark weirdness was missing. "It's not that there's never a Dahl moment"; it's just that a frankly disturbing tale has been sanitised in many places. We do get a ...

Hunstanton’s Smithdon High School’s young stars ‘Let It Go’ in Frozen Jr production

Disney’s wintry classic is coming to Hunstanton, with Smithdon High School’s production of Frozen Jr set to bring some festive cheer to the season. Performances take place on Wednesday, December 13 ...