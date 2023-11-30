Matilda il Musical arriva per la prima volta in Italia al Sistina firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo

Matilda il Musical arriva per la prima volta in Italia al Sistina firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Matilda il Musical arriva per la prima volta in Italia al Teatro Sistina firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo: nel cast Luca Ward, The Pozzolis Family, Giulia Fabbri e la giovanissima Giulia Chiovelli Lo spettacolo di Natale perfetto per tutta la famiglia che farà battere il cuore di grandi e piccini: arriva per la prima volta in Italia l’attesissimo Matilda il Musical, firmato Massimo Romeo Piparo (qui la nostra video intervista), che debutterà al Teatro Sistina il prossimo 7 dicembre. Basato sull’omonimo romanzo di Roald ...
Il musical Matilda sbarca in Italia: nel cast con Luca Ward e la Pozzolis Family anche tre bambini liguri

Basato sull'omonimo romanzo di Roald Dahl , uno dei libri più amati da tre generazioni, divenuto esilarante film grazie a Danny De Vito e ora consacrato su Netflix nella versione musical, "Matilda" ...

Scuola, famiglia e canzoni, arriva Matilda Il musical  Agenzia ANSA

'Matilda' il musical arriva a Roma, per la prima volta al Teatro Sistina il 7 dicembre  Repubblica TV

