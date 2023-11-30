Deloitte India partners with Ramco Systems to redefine the landscape of payroll transformation

Deloitte India

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Deloitte India partners with Ramco Systems to redefine the landscape of payroll transformation (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Comprehensive global payroll services powered by robust technology to elevate organisational productivity and efficiency CHENNAI, India, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, has entered a strategic partnership with Ramco Systems Limited, a leading global payroll technology provider. This partnership leverages Ramco's innovative payroll platform in conjunction with Deloitte's expert advisory and managed
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Dallo sprint a due cifre a una solida corsa costante

Per restare in tema di previsioni per l'anno prossimo, interessante lo spunto venuto dal Deloitte Swiss Watch Industry Study 2023, che considera l'India un mercato con un forte potenziale per i ...

Deloitte India partners with Ramco Systems to redefine the ...  PR Newswire

Deloitte India and Ramco Systems partner for payroll transformation  IndiaTimes

Deloitte India partners with Ramco Systems to redefine the landscape of payroll transformation

Comprehensive global payroll services powered by robust technology to elevate organisational productivity and efficiency ...
Video su : Deloitte India
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Deloitte India Deloitte India partners with Ramco