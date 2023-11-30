Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – probabili formazioni

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Dopo l’enfatica vittoria contro il Lens che ha sancito l’accesso agli ultimi 16 anni di Champions League, l’Arsenal torna in Premier League con la visita del Wolverhampton Wanderers all’Emirates sabato 2 dicembre. La squadra di Mikel Arteta ha battuto il Lens per 6-0 e ha conquistato la vetta del proprio girone europeo, mentre gli uomini di Gary O’Neil hanno avuto qualche giorno per riflettere sulla straziante sconfitta per 3-2 contro il Fulham, in cui la controversia sul VAR ha fatto ancora una volta la sua brutta figura. Il calcio di inizio di Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers a che punto sono le due squadre Arsenal Un ...
