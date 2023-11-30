Arsenal, decisa una cessione a giugno: Chelsea e Newcastle in agguato

Commenta per primo L'lascerà partire Aaron Ramsdale , ma solo a fine stagione: lo riporta 90min , secondo cui Chelsea e Newcastle sono le squadre principalmente interessate al portiere.

