Arsenal, decisa una cessione a giugno: Chelsea e Newcastle in agguato (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) L'Arsenal lascerà partire Aaron Ramsdale, ma solo a fine stagione: lo riporta 90min, secondo cui Chelsea e Newcastle sono le squadre...
Commenta per primo L' Arsenal lascerà partire Aaron Ramsdale , ma solo a fine stagione: lo riporta 90min , secondo cui Chelsea e Newcastle sono le squadre principalmente interessate al portiere.

