AEW | Serena Deeb colpita da diverse crisi epilettiche nell’ultimo anno | la rivelazione della diretta interessata

AEW: Serena Deeb colpita da diverse crisi epilettiche nell’ultimo anno, la rivelazione della diretta ... Zona Wrestling

AEW's Serena Deeb Details 'Scary' Medical Issues That Have Kept ... Wrestling Inc.

AEW's Serena Deeb Details 'Scary' Medical Issues That Have Kept Her Out Of Action

After months of speculation regarding her absence from AEW, Serena Deeb provides an update, revealing a health scare, and when she may return to the ring ...

AEW’s Serena Deeb suffered three seizures since last October, ready to return to action

Serena Deeb hasn’t been seen in a year on AEW television and has now opened up as to why. AwayDeeb made her AEW debut on the September 2, 2020, episode of Dynamite, where she lost to then-NWA Women’s ...