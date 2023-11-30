AEW | QT Marshall potrebbe accasarsi in MLW dopo l’addio alla compagnia

AEW: QT Marshall potrebbe accasarsi in MLW dopo l’addio alla compagnia (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) QT Marshall ha da poco annunciato che al termine dell’anno, lascerà l’AEW e diventerà un free agent. Il wrestler ha scelto di lasciare la compagnia dopo mesi di insoddisfazione riguardo al suo utilizzo: Marshall, infatti, voleva essere un wrestler attivo ma l’AEW lo utilizzava principalmente in segmenti nel backstage. QT, inoltre, avrebbe perso molta influenza nel backstage dopo l’addio di Cody Rhodes. Sean Sapp ha riportato su Fightful che QT Marshall potrebbe aver ricevuto le prime avances da parte della MLW:“Fightful ha parlato con alcune risorse in MLW che hanno subito lasciato trasparire dell’interesse per Marshall. Queste fonti si sono dichiarate sorprese dall’annuncio di Marshall e che la Major League ...
