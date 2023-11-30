AEW | Adam Copeland rende pan per focaccia a Christian | con lui i “mind games” non funzionano

AEW: Adam Copeland rende pan per focaccia a Christian, con lui i “mind games” non funzionano (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Manca solo una settimana e potremo vedere sul ring, 1vs1, Adam Copeland e Christian Cage con in palio il titolo TNT. Un match che verrà disputato in Canada, loro paese natale. Da quando Copeland è sbarcato in AEW la sua strada si è subito incrociata con quella del grande (ex) amico Christian. La Rated “R” Superstar è stata accolta con un bel “Vaffa…” e nelle settimane successive lo scontro è salito di toni fino al 3vs3 di Full Gear. Dopo aver trionfato a Full Gear, Copeland ha sfidato Cage ad un match 1vs1 con il titolo TNT in palio e la risposta di Captain Charisma è arrivata questa notte. Il “vaffa” restituito Il primo a prendere la via del ring è stato Christian Cage con al seguito diversi membri della sicurezza. Un’accortezza di cui si ...
