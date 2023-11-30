AEW | Adam Cole pubblica un messaggio per i fan

(Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Mentre MJF cerca in ogni modo di difendere i titoli di coppia della ROH (oltre che il suo AEW World Championship), il suo compareha davanti a sè un lungo periodo di recupero a seguito dell’infortunio subito alla caviglia subito lo scorso settembre.è comunque apparso spesso in TV al fianco di MJF, salendo sul ring con le stampelle. Nonostante tutto, però,sembrerebbe sentirsi gratificato dall’appoggio dei fan. Con un recente post su X, l’atleta ha ringraziato tutti coloro che gli sono vicini in questo periodo difficile. Gratitudine As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit ...

Injured Adam Cole Shares Message For AEW Fans

Adam Cole issued a statement of gratitude and thanks toward the fans as he continues to recover from a serious ankle injury that has sidelined him from AEW.