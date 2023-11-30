AEW | Adam Cole pubblica un messaggio per i fan

AEW Adam

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
AEW: Adam Cole pubblica un messaggio per i fan (Di giovedì 30 novembre 2023) Mentre MJF cerca in ogni modo di difendere i titoli di coppia della ROH (oltre che il suo AEW World Championship), il suo compare Adam Cole ha davanti a sè un lungo periodo di recupero a seguito dell’infortunio subito alla caviglia subito lo scorso settembre. Cole è comunque apparso spesso in TV al fianco di MJF, salendo sul ring con le stampelle. Nonostante tutto, però, Adam sembrerebbe sentirsi gratificato dall’appoggio dei fan. Con un recente post su X, l’atleta ha ringraziato tutti coloro che gli sono vicini in questo periodo difficile. Gratitudine As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • AEW : Ufficiale Christian Cage vs Adam Copeland - TNT Title Match in programma a Dynamite

  • AEW : Adam Copeland rende pan per focaccia a Christian - con lui i “mind games” non funzionano

  • AEW : Domani a Dynamite Christian risponderà alla sfida lanciata da Adam Copeland

  • AEW : Adam Copeland mette nel mirino il titolo TNT di Christian Cage

  • AEW Full Gear : Adam Copeland e Christian Cage si affrontano (o quasi) nel primo match!

  • AEW : MJF e Joe battono i Gunns grazie ad Adam Cole ma è dramma nel post match!

AEW: Adam Copeland rende pan per focaccia a Christian, con lui i “mind games” non funzionano  Zona Wrestling

Rush lancia la sfida ad Adam Copeland per AEW All In 2024  The Shield Of Wrestling

CM Punk praised by Tony Khan for AEW contributions after WWE stunner

After tearing his triceps at All Out 2022 in a match where he beat “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW world championship, Punk went off on Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, during ...

Injured Adam Cole Shares Message For AEW Fans

Adam Cole issued a statement of gratitude and thanks toward the fans as he continues to recover from a serious ankle injury that has sidelined him from AEW.
Video su : AEW Adam
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Adam Adam Cole pubblica messaggio