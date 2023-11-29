XXImo becomes one of the first Visa card issuers in the EU to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, as it scales up its services to help customers meet new regulatory requirements (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
XXImo, the corporate mobility payments platform, today announced that it is going all-in on Amazon Web services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, and will become one of the first EU Visa card issuers to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, in the first quarter of 2024. processing payments through AWS Payment Cryptography and Visa Cloud Connect will enable XXImo to optimize operational expenses and scale its business to help make flexible mobility payments ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
XXImo, the corporate mobility payments platform, today announced that it is going all-in on Amazon Web services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, and will become one of the first EU Visa card issuers to process payments entirely through the AWS Cloud, in the first quarter of 2024. processing payments through AWS Payment Cryptography and Visa Cloud Connect will enable XXImo to optimize operational expenses and scale its business to help make flexible mobility payments ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
XXImo Becomes a Visa Principal Member - Strengthening Its Position as a Leading European Mobility Platform
UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XXImo, the prominent European payment and Mobility Platform, has achieved a significant ... (liberoquotidiano)
XXImo becomes one of the first Visa card issuers in the EU to ... PR Newswire
XXImo Becomes a Visa Principal Member, Strengthening Its Position as a Leading European Mobility Platform Yahoo Finance
XXImo becomesVideo su : XXImo becomes