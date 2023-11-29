WWE | Wes Lee supera tre atleti del main roster ex campioni NA e potrà sfidare Dominik a Deadline

(Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Non è facile ottenere una shot titolata controMysterio. Per riuscirci, questa notte Wes Lee ha dovuto affrontare tre exnordamericani in un fatal-4-way match. Lee se l’è vista contro treormai saliti nel, si tratta di Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes e Johnny Gargano in un match per nulla semplice sulla carta. Nessun timore riverenziale per il Kardiak Kid, anche lui è stato campione nordamericano e lo è stato per quasi 9 mesi. Quanta qualità Sotto gli occhi diMysterio, che si è accomodato al tavolo di commento, si è svolto unevent incredibile, un grande spettacolo quello fornito dai quattroche hanno fatto impazzire il pubblico presente al Performance Center. Bronson Reed ha subito ...

Wes Lee vince il Fatal 4-Way a NXT The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE, Johnny Gargano fa la storia ad NXT: il record World Wrestling

WWE NXT Results: Tag Team Championship, Dragunov Faces Frazer, Wes Lee Seals A Title Spot

Wes Lee defeated Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way Match to set up a NXT North American Championship opportunity against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline.

Wes Harding opens up on his unique Millwall trait that has enabled him to win over fans

Millwall defender Wes Harding has become an instant hit at The Den after enduring a frustrating wait for action following his summer switch from Rotherham United ...