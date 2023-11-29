WWE | Wes Lee supera tre atleti del main roster ex campioni NA e potrà sfidare Dominik a Deadline

WWE Wes

WWE: Wes Lee supera tre atleti del main roster (ex campioni NA) e potrà sfidare Dominik a Deadline (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Non è facile ottenere una shot titolata contro Dominik Mysterio. Per riuscirci, questa notte Wes Lee ha dovuto affrontare tre ex campioni nordamericani in un fatal-4-way match. Lee se l’è vista contro tre atleti ormai saliti nel main roster, si tratta di Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes e Johnny Gargano in un match per nulla semplice sulla carta. Nessun timore riverenziale per il Kardiak Kid, anche lui è stato campione nordamericano e lo è stato per quasi 9 mesi. Quanta qualità Sotto gli occhi di Dominik Mysterio, che si è accomodato al tavolo di commento, si è svolto un main event incredibile, un grande spettacolo quello fornito dai quattro atleti che hanno fatto impazzire il pubblico presente al Performance Center. Bronson Reed ha subito ...
Wes Lee defeated Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way Match to set up a NXT North American Championship opportunity against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline.

