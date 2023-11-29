WWE | Bron Breakker e Kelani Jordan si qualificano per l’Iron Survivor Challenge di NXT Deadline

WWE Bron

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Bron Breakker e Kelani Jordan si qualificano per l’Iron Survivor Challenge di NXT Deadline (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Questa notte a WWE NXT, sotto la supervisione di Jerry “The King” Lawler, si sono svolti ulteriori match di qualificazione per l’Iron Survivor Challenge Match che si terrà a NXT Dead Line il prossimo 9 di dicembre. Da una parte, per la divisione femminile, Kelani Jordan ha ottenuto la vittoria su Kiana James anche grazie all’aiuto di Roxanne Perez. Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend e Blair Davenport sono le altre wrestler già qualificate. Più tardi, nella stessa serata, Bron Breakker ha sconfitto Eddy Thorpe diventando di fatto il quarto wrestler della divisione maschile ha qualificarsi dopo Dijak, Trick Williams e Josh Briggs. With a little help from @roxanne wwe, @Kelani wwe takes down @kianajames wwe and is headed to ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • WWE : Bron Breakker potrebbe passare molto presto al main roster

    Bron Breakker è da tempo considerato un main eventer del prossimo futuro. Il figlio di Rick Steiner sembra avere tutte le carte in regola per ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE : Mr. Stone si mette nei guai - affronterà Bron Breakker a Halloween Havoc

    Ieri notte a NXT diversi avvenimenti in chiave Halloween Havoc, speciale che si svolgerà nell’arco di due serate e precisamente il 24 ed il 31 ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE : Undertaker chiude NXT mandando KO l’auto-proclamato “Badass” Bron Breakker

    Una serata (notte in Italia) incredibile per i fan di wrestling, con NXT e Dynamite andate in onda nello stesso giorno e slot orario dopo ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE : Bron Breakker shock! Costringe la regia ad oscurare NXT e infortuna gravemente Von Wagner

    Da diversi mesi Bron Breakker è un cane sciolto ad NXT, sfumato il passaggio nel main roster e falliti alcuni tentativi di riconquistare il ... (zonawrestling)

WWE: Bron Breakker potrebbe passare molto presto al main roster  Zona Wrestling

NXT Report 28-11-2023 - WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE NXT Results: Tag Team Championship, Dragunov Faces Frazer, Wes Lee Seals A Title Spot

Wes Lee defeated Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way Match to set up a NXT North American Championship opportunity against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline.

WWE's Wes Lee Overcomes Insane Odds to Secure Title Shot at NXT Deadline

Tonight's main event on WWE NXT had big stakes, as Wes Lee was faced with some NXT giants to get one more shot at the North American Championship. Lee had to go through Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, ...
Video su : WWE Bron
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Bron Bron Breakker Kelani Jordan qualificano