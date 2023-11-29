WWE | Asuka causa un incidente stradale dopo Survivor Series | colpita l’auto di un arbitro

WWE: Asuka causa un incidente stradale dopo Survivor Series, colpita l’auto di un arbitro (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Asuka ha accidentalmente urtato l’auto di Daphanie LaShaun in uscita dal parcheggio dell’AllState Arena dopo Survivor Series, dopo aver preso parte al War Games Match femminile che ha aperto il premium live event. L’arbitro, a Stamford dal 2020 prima a NXT e poi nel main roster, ha subito il tamponamento dell’Empress of Tomorrow a causa della grande calca di fan, che in uscita dal palazzetto hanno preso d’assalto le uscite per un selfie o un autografo con i talenti WWE. Sfortuna vuole che Daphanie, che aveva diretto Rhea Ripley vs Zoey Stark ed aveva, inoltre, preso parte proprio al War Games con Asuka protagonista, si sia trovata al posto sbagliato nel momento sbagliato, anche se ha preso il tutto con molta filosofia. Ecco ...
