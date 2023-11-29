Work Secure, per il secondo anno consecutivo è parte della classifica Leader della crescita 2024 de Il Sole 24 Ore (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Milano, 29 novembre 2023. Attiva nel settore da oltre 15 anni, Work Secure è un’impresa italiana che, con passione e dedizione, offre al proprio pubblico un’ampia selezione di prodotti e servizi dedicati alla sicurezza sul lavoro. A conferma dell’impegno e della professionalità del suo team, infatti, è stata inserita per il secondo anno consecutivo nell’importante classifica “Leader della crescita 2024”, de Il Sole 24 Ore e Statista. Ormai giunta alla sesta edizione, “Leader della crescita 2024” ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
