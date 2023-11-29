Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 29-11-2023 ore 08 | 45

Viabilità Roma

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a romadailynews©

Autore : romadailynews
Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 29-11-2023 ore 08:45 (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 29 NOVEMBRE 2023 ORE 8.30 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio SULLA CASSIA BIS A CAUSA DI UN ICNDIENTE CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI TRA LE RUGHE E CASTEL DE CEVERI IN DIREZIONE Roma; E PROPRIO VERSO LA CITTA’ IL TRAFFICO E’ INTENSO COME DI CONSUETO IN QUESTO ORARIO; INIZIAMO DAL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24, DOVE CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI DA TOR CERVARA FINO ALLA TANGENZIALE EST VERSO IL CENTRO; SEMPRE IN ENTRATA CODE SULLE CONSOLARI CASSIA, FLAMINIA SALARIA, AURELIA E APPIA, A PARTIRE DAL RACCORDO; SULLO STESSO RACCORDO SI PROCEDE A RILENTO IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA LE USCITE CASILINA E APPIA, IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI A PARTIRE DALLA PRENESTINA FINO ALLA VIA DEL MARE; SEMPRE IN ENTRATA VERSO LA CITTA’ CODE SULLA PONTINA TRA TOR DE CENCI E ...
Leggi su romadailynews
Advertising

  • Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 29-11-2023 ore 08 : 15

    Viabilità DEL 29 NOVEMBRE 2023 ORE 7.20 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio COME DI ... (romadailynews)

  • Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 29-11-2023 ore 07 : 30

    Viabilità DEL 29 NOVEMBRE 2023 ORE 7.20 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio COME DI ... (romadailynews)

  • Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 28-11-2023 ore 20 : 30

    NOT. 20:20 SUL GRA PERCORRENDO IL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE PER INCIDENTE TRAFFICO RALLENTATO TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E BOCCEA IN CARREGGIATA ... (romadailynews)

  • Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 28-11-2023 ore 19 : 45

    19.05 PERCORRENDO IL TRATTO AUTOSTRADALE Roma FIRENZE UN INCIDENTE RALLENTA IL TRAFFICO TRA FIANO RomaNO E NAZZANO RomaNO DIREZIONE FIRENZE SULLA ... (romadailynews)

  • Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 28-11-2023 ore 19 : 15

    19.05 PERCORRENDO IL TRATTO AUTOSTRADALE Roma FIRENZE UN INCIDENTE RALLENTA IL TRAFFICO TRA FIANO RomaNO E NAZZANO RomaNO DIREZIONE FIRENZE SULLA ... (romadailynews)

  • Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 28-11-2023 ore 18 : 45

    1835 PERCORRENDO IL TRATTO AUTOSTRADALE Roma FIRENZE UN INCIDENTE RALLENTA IL TRAFFICO TRA FIANO RomaNO E NAZZANO RomaNO DIREZIONE FIRENZE SULLA ... (romadailynews)

Braccianese, Torquati: 'Da domani ultima fase cantiere città metropolitana'

... saranno eseguiti esclusivamente nella fascia oraria 10.00 " 16.00 in modo da garantire la regolarità della viabilità nelle ore di maggior traffico, sia in entrata che in uscita da Roma. Il transito ...

Modifiche temporanee alla viabilità in via Pavese, Gazzano, Roma ...  Il Corriere di Alba, Bra, Langhe e Roero

Viabilità – Diramazione Roma Nord: chiuso per una notte il tratto ...  TG24.info

Video su : Viabilità Roma
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Viabilità Roma Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio 2023