Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 29-11-2023 ore 08 | 45

(Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023)DEL 29 NOVEMBREORE 8.30 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLASULLA CASSIA BIS A CAUSA DI UN ICNDIENTE CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI TRA LE RUGHE E CASTEL DE CEVERI IN DIREZIONE; E PROPRIO VERSO LA CITTA’ IL TRAFFICO E’ INTENSO COME DI CONSUETO IN QUESTO ORARIO; INIZIAMO DAL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24, DOVE CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI DA TOR CERVARA FINO ALLA TANGENZIALE EST VERSO IL CENTRO; SEMPRE IN ENTRATA CODE SULLE CONSOLARI CASSIA, FLAMINIA SALARIA, AURELIA E APPIA, A PARTIRE DAL RACCORDO; SULLO STESSO RACCORDO SI PROCEDE A RILENTO IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA LE USCITE CASILINA E APPIA, IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI A PARTIRE DALLA PRENESTINA FINO ALLA VIA DEL MARE; SEMPRE IN ENTRATA VERSO LA CITTA’ CODE SULLA PONTINA TRA TOR DE CENCI E ...