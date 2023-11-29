Unither Pharmaceuticals celebrates 30 years of innovation and expertise (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) PARIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Unither Pharmaceuticals, a leading CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), celebrates 30 years in business. In 1993, Unither Pharmaceuticals began operations by acquiring a 17-man pharmaceutical plant that produced 3 pharmaceutical forms. Today, the company is a world leader in the manufacture of sterile unit doses, with a production capacity of 5 billion doses and a presence on four continents. This growth is also reflected in rising sales, which should reach 500 million euros by 2023. To view the Multimedia News Release, please ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
