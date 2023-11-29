The 2023 Understanding China Conference Is Set to Kick Off in Guangzhou China

The 2023 Understanding China Conference Is Set to Kick Off in Guangzhou China (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Guangzhou, China, Nov. 29, 2023

The 2023 "Understanding China" International Conference ("the Conference"), hosted by China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy ("CIIDS"), is set to take place in Guangzhou from December 1 to 3. The Conference, themed "China's New Endeavors Amid Unprecedented Global Changes—Expanding the Convergence of Interests and Building a Community of Shared Future", will bring together renowned politicians, strategists, scholars, entrepreneurs, foreign diplomats in China, representatives of international organizations and ...
