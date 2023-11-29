RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League 2023” 28 11 2023 Day 7

RISULTATI NJPW

RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League 2023” 28.11.2023 (Day 7) (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) I RISULTATI della settima giornata dello storico Torneo Tag Team della NJPW: NJPW World Tag League 2023 – Day 7Martedì 28 Novembre – Nagoya, Aichi (Japan) Eight Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) & Zandokan Jr. battono BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Gedo, Jack Bonza & Taiji Ishimori) (10:02)SixMan Tag Team MatchMaster Wato, Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata battono Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Jado) (7:46)Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & Yuya Uemura) battono Monstersauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer) & Ryusuke Taguchi (9:58)CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) battono Atlantis Jr., Soberano Jr. & Tiger Mask (8:56)World Tag League ...
