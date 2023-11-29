Organizations across the globe united in further accelerating reductions in the harmful use of alcohol (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking, has today announced that more than 80 of the world's biggest companies have formed the Global Standards Coalition to tackle and reduce harmful drinking. This unprecedented collaboration, which will be led by IARD members – the leading beer, wine, and spirits producers – will bring together leading retailers, e-commerce platforms, and social media companies including Meta, Walmart, SPAR International, and Uber Eats. Signatories are putting in place policies and practices to prevent the sale and marketing of alcohol to those underage, are supporting ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
