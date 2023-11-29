Nuvei launches card issuing. (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) New offering enables a wide range of new use cases and cross sell opportunities. MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has launched its card issuing solution in 30 markets globally. Nuvei clients can now offer their customers, employees, or contractors physical and virtual white-labelled cards. The company's global acquiring footprint, combined with the newly launched issuing capability, creates a differentiated value proposition for both Nuvei and its clients. The combination of issuing and acquiring capabilities offers revenue accelerating benefits to customers through same day funding, on-us processing, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has launched its card issuing solution in 30 markets globally. Nuvei clients can now offer their customers, employees, or contractors physical and virtual white-labelled cards. The company's global acquiring footprint, combined with the newly launched issuing capability, creates a differentiated value proposition for both Nuvei and its clients. The combination of issuing and acquiring capabilities offers revenue accelerating benefits to customers through same day funding, on-us processing, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Nuvei launches card issuing. Newswire.ca
Nuvei : Solutions by Text selects Nuvei to launch embedded payments Marketscreener.com
Nuvei launchesVideo su : Nuvei launches