MAMA Awards 2023 | Day 1 | tutti i vincitori

(Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) La prima serata deiha visto già consegnare i primi premi. Ovviamente, gran parte dei Daesang (i premi più importanti) sarà annunciata nel Day 2 (29 novembre), che si terrà sempre al Tokyo Dome in Giappone. L’unico Daesang consegnato il 28 novembre è il Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year, andato ai BTS per il sesto anno consecutivo. Sono stati poi consegnati i 10 premi dei Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang) andati a ATEEZ, BTS, ENHYPEN, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, TXT, ZEROBASEONE. LEGGI ANCHE:, tutto sui premi K-Pop più attesi dell’anno Tra gli altri award della serata, quello del Favorite New Artist (Artista Emergente Preferito) è andato a RIIZE e ZEROBASEONE. Il premio Inspiring Achievement è andato ai TVXQ, ...

'Barbie' è stato candidato a 12 Grammy Awards

...targate Mattel con Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling ha ricevuto ben 12 nomination ai Grammy, il ...Miley Cyrus 'What Was I Made For' [From The Motion Picture Barbie ] Billie Eilish 'On My' ...

MAMA Awards 2023, i BTS vincono i “Worldwide Icon of the Year” Whoopsee

BTS, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids & More Win on Night 1 of 2023 MAMA Awards: Full List billboard.com

Here are all the winners from the 2023 MAMA Awards

Several prestigious awards given out during the MAMA Awards’ first night included the Worldwide Icon of the Year, Favourite New Artist, Worldwide Fans’ Choice awards and more. The winners for the ...

MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2: Date, time, host, performance lineup, where to watch, and more

MAMA Awards have successfully hosted their first day with many deserving winners. Below is all the information you need about Day two's date, time, host, performance lineup, where to watch, and more.