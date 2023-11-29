LIVE Biathlon | Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA | due errori di Comola a terra Italia quarta dopo metà gara

LIVE Biathlon - Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : Italia quinta dopo metà gara
LIVE Biathlon - Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : Italia quarta dopo la prima frazione - ora tocca a Wierer!
LIVE Biathlon - Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : iniziata la prima frazione. Italia con Passler!
LIVE Biathlon - Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : pochi minuti al via. Le azzurre dovranno fare a meno di Vittozzi
LIVE Biathlon - Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA : azzurre in gara da campionesse del mondo!
LIVE Biathlon - Individuale maschile Oestersund in DIRETTA : doppietta tedesca - vince Rees su Strelow. Terzo Johannes Boe - l’Italia sogna fino all’ultimo poligono con Hofer - Bionaz e Giacomel
LIVE - Individuale femminile Oestersund 2023: AGGIORNAMENTI in DIRETTAIl live e la diretta testuale dell' individuale femminile di Oestersund 2023 , gara sulla distanza dei 15 km valevole per la prima tappa della Coppa del Mondo di biathlon . Le punte di diamante dell'...
LIVE Biathlon, Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA: azzurre in gara da campionesse del mondo! OA Sport
LIVE Biathlon, Individuale maschile Oestersund in DIRETTA: azzurri per stupire in una gara ostica OA Sport
