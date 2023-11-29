LIVE Biathlon | Staffetta femminile Oestersund 2023 in DIRETTA | due errori di Comola a terra Italia quarta dopo metà gara

Leggi su oasport

(Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA16.10 Passano insieme Davidova e, che hanno 1? 12? di ritardo dalla Norvegia. Pesanti i duedinella sessione a. 16.09 Transita all’intermedio dei 14.8 km anche Voigt, che ha 32.5? di ritardo dalla testa. 16.09 Elvira Oeberg ha recuperato 3 secondi in uscita dal poligono ed ha 20? di ritardo da Knotten. 16.09 Altri dueper la Francia, che riparte ora con 2? 40? di ritardo dalla testa. 16.08 Davidova è quinta con 5 secondi di ritardo da, che verrà facilmente ripresa. Sessione di tiro complicata per molte a causa del vento, il quale si è intensificato improvvisamente. 16.07 Riparte! L’con 1? 10? di ...