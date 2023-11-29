Lina Simons : “La società mette in crisi chi come me ha più etnie”
“Nelle mie canzoni ci sono le mie origini partenopee ma canto anche in inglese e in italiano”. Queste le parole di PasquaLina de Simone, in arte ... (luce.lanazione)
Lina Simons : «Cosa significa essere neri in Italia»
Il razzismo subito fin dall'infanzia, la musica come cura, la decisione di trasferirsi a Londra. La giovane rapper afrodiscendente, che ha appena ... (vanityfair)
Lina Simons: "La società mette in crisi chi come me ha più etnie" - Luce 29 Luce
Da Hosawa a Lina Simons: 5 artisti campani da conoscere Lacasadelrap
