Lina Simons | ' La società mette in crisi chi come me ha più etnie'

Autore : luce.lanazione
Lina Simons: 'La società mette in crisi chi come me ha più etnie' (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) 'Nelle mie canzoni ci sono le mie origini partenopee ma canto anche in inglese e in italiano'. Queste le parole ...
Leggi su luce.lanazione
Advertising

  • Lina Simons : “La società mette in crisi chi come me ha più etnie”

    “Nelle mie canzoni ci sono le mie origini partenopee ma canto anche in inglese e in italiano”. Queste le parole di PasquaLina de Simone, in arte ... (luce.lanazione)

  • Lina Simons : «Cosa significa essere neri in Italia»

    Il razzismo subito fin dall'infanzia, la musica come cura, la decisione di trasferirsi a Londra. La giovane rapper afrodiscendente, che ha appena ... (vanityfair)

Lina Simons: "La società mette in crisi chi come me ha più etnie" - Luce 29  Luce

Da Hosawa a Lina Simons: 5 artisti campani da conoscere  Lacasadelrap

25 of the cheapest places to live in Georgia, from retiree havens to early career hot spots

Georgia, the Peach State, is known for its sandy beaches and temperate climate. The state’s population of around 11 million enjoys affordable living and low taxes. The median property tax payment in ...

EA FC 24 Year in Review player pick SBC: all 48 players included and cheapest solution

The first EA FC 24 Year in Review player pick SBC has been released in Ultimate Team, containing players released as SBCs or Objectives throughout October.
Video su : Lina Simons
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Lina Simons Lina Simons società mette crisi