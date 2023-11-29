Huawei Sustainability Forum: Jeffrey Sachs Advocates Tech Solutions to Address SDG Challenges (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huawei's 2023 Sustainability Forum and its regional sessions concluded yesterday. Themed "Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development," the event involved five regional sessions in China, Italy, Ghana, Pakistan, and Brazil, where best Sustainability practices from Huawei and its partners were demonstrated. In Brazil, Huawei is working with local operator Veloso Net to deliver stable connectivity to over 30% of the unconnected population in the state of Amazonas. Huawei also announced plans to cooperate with the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) to implement a Tech4Nature project, ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Huawei's 2023 Sustainability Forum and its regional sessions concluded yesterday. Themed "Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development," the event involved five regional sessions in China, Italy, Ghana, Pakistan, and Brazil, where best Sustainability practices from Huawei and its partners were demonstrated. In Brazil, Huawei is working with local operator Veloso Net to deliver stable connectivity to over 30% of the unconnected population in the state of Amazonas. Huawei also announced plans to cooperate with the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) to implement a Tech4Nature project, ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Huawei Connect TECH4ALL Summit Explores How Technology and Partnerships Enable Inclusion and Sustainability
SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huawei Connect 2023 TECH4ALL Summit on 20th September invited TECH4ALL partners from across the globe ... (liberoquotidiano)
Huawei unveils joint fellowship with ITU, makes strides in digital inclusionLiang Hua, Chairman of the Board of Huawei, made the announcement at the company's 2023 Sustainability Forum, which is themed "Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development." The ...
Sustainability Forum: Jeffrey Sachs Advocates Tech Solutions to ... Huawei
“Our ambition is to develop technologies that are sustainable” (Huawei) afrik21.africa
Huawei Sustainability Forum: Jeffrey Sachs Advocates Tech Solutions to Address SDG ChallengesSHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's 2023 Sustainability Forum and its regional sessions concluded yesterday. Themed "Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development, ...
Huawei SustainabilityVideo su : Huawei Sustainability