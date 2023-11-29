Huawei Sustainability Forum | Jeffrey Sachs Advocates Tech Solutions to Address SDG Challenges

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/'s 2023and its regional sessions concluded yesterday. Themed "Thriving Together with: Realizing Sustainable Development," the event involved five regional sessions in China, Italy, Ghana, Pakistan, and Brazil, where bestpractices fromand its partners were demonstrated. In Brazil,is working with local operator Veloso Net to deliver stable connectivity to over 30% of the unconnected population in the state of Amazonas.also announced plans to cooperate with the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) to implement a4Nature project, which will protect biodiversity while fostering the development of local ...