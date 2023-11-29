DP WORLD: RAISING TEMPERATURE OF FROZEN FOODS BY JUST THREE DEGREES FROM -18°C TO -15°C CAN SLASH CARBON EMISSIONS, STUDY SHOWS (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FROZEN food TEMPERATUREs could be changed by JUST THREE DEGREES to save the CARBON dioxide EMISSIONS of 3.8 million cars per year, research suggests. Most FROZEN food is transported and stored at -18°C, a standard that was set 93 years ago and has not changed since. A move to -15°C could make a significant environmental impact with no compromise on food safety or quality, the STUDY found. The experts, FROM the Paris-based International Institute of Refrigeration, the University of Birmingham and London South Bank University, among others, found that the small change could: The research was supported by the leading global logistics firm ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FROZEN food TEMPERATUREs could be changed by JUST THREE DEGREES to save the CARBON dioxide EMISSIONS of 3.8 million cars per year, research suggests. Most FROZEN food is transported and stored at -18°C, a standard that was set 93 years ago and has not changed since. A move to -15°C could make a significant environmental impact with no compromise on food safety or quality, the STUDY found. The experts, FROM the Paris-based International Institute of Refrigeration, the University of Birmingham and London South Bank University, among others, found that the small change could: The research was supported by the leading global logistics firm ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Delphos Takes a Focus on D.R.Congo's Critical Mineral Value ChainWe specialize in raising long - term, competitively priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs, sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arranged more ...
DP WORLD: RAISING TEMPERATURE OF FROZEN FOODS BY ... PR Newswire
As global rates turn, banks in India and Indonesia set to win Reuters Italia
DP WORLD: RAISING TEMPERATURE OF FROZEN FOODS BY JUST THREE DEGREES FROM -18°C TO -15°C CAN SLASH CARBON EMISSIONS, STUDY SHOWSDUBAI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen food temperatures could be changed by just three degrees to save the carbon dioxide emissions of 3.8 million cars per year, research suggests.
Are the annual climate summits working These countries are going to the courts, insteadAs world leaders head to Dubai for COP28 this week, this courtroom strategy is raising eyebrows among the United States’ current and former climate negotiators, who say that while diplomacy can be ...
WORLD RAISINGVideo su : WORLD RAISING