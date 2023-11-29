Christmas World Roma 2023 a Villa Borghese | orari e prezzo dei biglietti

Christmas World Roma 2023 a Villa Borghese, orari e prezzo dei biglietti (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Dal 2 Dicembre 2023 al 7 Gennaio 2024 torna il Christmas World Roma a Villa Borghese. Dopo il successo dello scorso anno, Christmas World torna in scena con un’edizione ancora più spettacolare che si svolgerà nel cuore di Roma. LEGGI ANCHE: — Panettoni artigianali Roma 2023: ecco i più buoni in città >> Il format celebra le suggestive atmosfere natalizie, immergendo gli spettatori in un viaggio attraverso gli scorci iconici di diverse città del Mondo riprodotte con grande maestria da scenografi e artisti italiani. Enormi installazioni, esperienze a tema, incredibili photo opportunity, spettacoli & happening in un film in cui essere protagonisti. Quest’anno, la manifestazione ...
