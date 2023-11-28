WWE | The Creed Brothers conquistano un title shot per l’Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE: The Creed Brothers conquistano un title shot per l’Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Questa notte a WWE RAW, The New Day, Indus Sher, The Creed Brothers, Alpha Academy (Otis e Akira Tozawa), DIY e Imperium si sono scontrati in un Tag Team Turmoil match con in palio un title shot per l’Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Al termine di una lunga battaglia i Creed Brothers sono usciti vincitori. DIY e Alpha Academy hanno dato il via al match e Gargano ha schienato Tozawa eliminando il duo dell’Alpha Academy. Indus Sher è stato il terzo tag Team ad entrare sul ring e anche questa volta a chiudere ci ha pensato Gargano che ha schienato furtivamente Veer. The Creed Brothers, sono entrati in gara e hanno colpito Gargano con la Brutus Ball e lo ...
