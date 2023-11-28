WWE | Randy Orton sfida The Bloodline ma finisce nel mirino di The Judgment Day

WWE Randy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Randy Orton sfida The Bloodline ma finisce nel mirino di The Judgment Day. (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di WWE RAW andato in onda questa notte, Randy Orton ha aperto lo show dichiarando di essere contento di essere tornato e felice della grande accoglienza che ricevuto da parte del pubblico. Ha poi aggiunto di voler rimanere il più a lungo possibile e ha sottolineato di avere degli “affari in sospeso” con The Bloodline. Orton ha aggiunto di avere qualcosa in sospeso con ogni membro della The Bloodline, incluso Jey Uso. Prima che potesse dire di più, però, è stato interrotto da Rhea Ripley, che è salita sul ring per affrontare The Legend Killer. Ripley ha detto che The Bloodline non esiste più, ed è The Judgment Day adesso quella che comanda; Ha poi incolpato Orton per aver rovinato i piani di Damian Priest di vincere ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • WWE : CM Punk e Randy Orton spingono Raw verso il sold-out - venduti più di mille biglietti solamente oggi

  • WWE : I 2 grandi ritorni saranno subito protagonisti - Randy Orton e CM Punk saranno a Raw

  • WWE : Quanto ci è mancato Randy Orton! L’annuncio del suo ritorno fa volare Raw

  • WWE : L’annuncio di Cody Rhodes - sarà Randy Orton il quinto membro del suo team

  • WWE : Curiosità sul prossimo Raw - si terrà nella stessa arena dell’ultimo match di Randy Orton

  • WWE : Randy Orton tornerà a Survivor Series - parola di Dave Meltzer

Survivor Series WarGames: CM Punk torna in WWE, tripudio a Chicago

... Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Randy Orton vs The Judgment Day (Priest, Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio) & Drew McIntyre. Dove vedere Survivor Series: WarGames Il PLE della WWE ...

  1. WWE: Randy Orton sgancia la bomba sul suo futuro (VIDEO)  Spazio Wrestling
  2. WWE: Ecco quando si faranno vedere Randy Orton e CM Punk a Raw  Tuttowrestling
  3. WWE: CM Punk e Randy Orton spingono Raw verso il sold-out, venduti più di mille biglietti solamente oggi  Zona Wrestling

Wwe, a Survivor Series tornano CM Punk e Randy Orton!  La Gazzetta dello Sport

"Just awful" - Fans term major change to WWE RAW "garbage" following Randy Orton and CM Punk's return

WWE fans can be hard to please at times, and even the return of Randy Orton and CM Punk could not turn their attention away from a major change on RAW.

‘I’m not here to make friends…’: CM Punk’s first promo after returning to WWE - Watch

Days after making a shocking return to WWE in the pay-per-view event Survivor Series, Phillip Jack Brooks, better known by his ring name CM Punk, made an appearance in Monday Night Raw this week at ...
Video su : WWE Randy
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Randy Randy Orton sfida Bloodline finisce