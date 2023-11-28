WWE | Non solo Seth Rollins vs Jey Uso | annunciato un altro grandissimo match settimana prossima a Raw

WWE: Non solo Seth Rollins vs Jey Uso, annunciato un altro grandissimo match settimana prossima a Raw (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Come riportato in mattinata, Seth Rollins sfiderà Jey Uso settimana prossima a Raw, mettendo in palio il suo World Heavyweight Title. Il tutto non è stato accolto “benissimo” da Drew McIntyre, che ha attaccato il campione prima dell’intervento proprio del nuovo #1 Contender, scelto dal Visionary in persona. A riprova che il comportamento dello scozzese non sia piaciuto a molti, Sami Zayn ha aspramente criticato l’ex campione del mondo, con quest’ultimo che ha messo in chiaro di voler assolutamente sfidare l’ex Undisputed Tag-Team Champion settimana prossima. Due grandissimi incontri, dunque, in programma, che ci porteranno ad un’altra grandissima puntata di Raw: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) ...
