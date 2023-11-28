WWE: Lince Dorado conferma che sta lavorando al performance center come Coach (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) L’ex Superstar WWE Lince Dorado ha scritto sui social media questa mattina per rivelare che è al secondo giorno di Coaching al performance center della WWE in questa settimana. Subito dopo, pubblicando un tweet, si è corretto rivelando che era lì solo come ospite e non aveva firmato nessun contratto ufficiale con la compagnia. Dorado, da quando la WWE lo ha rilasciato, ha lavorato in molte altre compagnie come la AEW, e per ora sembra non voler tornare in WWE. Leggi su zonawrestling
