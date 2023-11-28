WWE | Drew McIntyre in cerca del rematch titolato | ma Seth Rollins gli ha preferito un altro per il prossimo Raw

WWE Drew

WWE: Drew McIntyre in cerca del rematch titolato, ma Seth Rollins gli ha preferito un altro per il prossimo Raw (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Drew McIntyre è stato uno dei grandi sconfitti di sabato notte a Survivor Series. Lo scozzese dopo vari tentennamenti ha accettato di unirsi al Judgment Day e dopo aver ben figurato nel match di Raw che ha dato il vantaggio al suo team, sconfiggendo Jey Uso, non è però riuscito a vincere il WarGames assieme ai nuovi compagni. Nel post Survivor Series si è parlato di un Drew McIntyre furioso, che ha lasciato in fretta l’arena per poi apparire il giorno dopo con un videomessaggio ad un live event esprimendo tutta la sua frustrazione per le recenti sconfitte e facendo intendere anche una sorta di fastidio per il ritorno di CM Punk. Questa notte lo scozzese è apparso normalmente a Raw, ma probabilmente il livello della sua frustrazione è ulteriormente aumentato. Tra tutti, proprio lui? Il primo a prendere la ...
