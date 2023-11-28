WWE | Dixie Carter a sorpresa nel backstage di Raw | reunion con amici ed ex dipendenti ai tempi della TNA

WWE Dixie

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
WWE: Dixie Carter a sorpresa nel backstage di Raw, reunion con amici ed ex dipendenti ai tempi della TNA (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Con molta sorpresa, Dixie Carter è stata avvistata nel backstage di Raw, “riunendosi” con diversi amici e con i suoi ex suoi dipendenti ai tempi della TNA. Poco dopo l’ex presidente della federazione di Nashville ha postato sui propri profili social diverse foto, che la ritraggono insieme a Cody Rhodes, Bruce Prichard, Drake Maverick, Chelsea Green e Nick Aldis. Una visita di cortesia per godersi la serata, svoltasi proprio nella città sede tutt’ora di IMPACT Wrestling. So fun seeing so many wonderful people today @WWE #RAW. Thanks Bruce…. @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/f5ZUp0KvQx— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 28, 2023
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Dixie Carter Backstage At 11/27 WWE RAW  Wrestlezone

WWE News: Dixie Carter Backstage At Tonight's Raw, Video Of ...  411MANIA

WILD Name Backstage At Last Night's WWE Raw

Former TNA President Dixie Carter was backstage at last night's WWE Raw in Nashville, Tennessee. PWInsider's Mike Johnson broke the news that Carter was visiting the show yesterday. Carter, who no ...

Dixie Carter Backstage At 11/27 WWE RAW

Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President Dixie Carter was backstage at the November 27 episode of WWE RAW. Dixie Carter took to social pictures in which she can be seen backstage at the taping of RAW on ...
Video su : WWE Dixie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Dixie Dixie Carter sorpresa backstage reunion