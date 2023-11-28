WWE: Dixie Carter a sorpresa nel backstage di Raw, reunion con amici ed ex dipendenti ai tempi della TNA (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Con molta sorpresa, Dixie Carter è stata avvistata nel backstage di Raw, “riunendosi” con diversi amici e con i suoi ex suoi dipendenti ai tempi della TNA. Poco dopo l’ex presidente della federazione di Nashville ha postato sui propri profili social diverse foto, che la ritraggono insieme a Cody Rhodes, Bruce Prichard, Drake Maverick, Chelsea Green e Nick Aldis. Una visita di cortesia per godersi la serata, svoltasi proprio nella città sede tutt’ora di IMPACT Wrestling. So fun seeing so many wonderful people today @WWE #RAW. Thanks Bruce…. @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/f5ZUp0KvQx— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) November 28, 2023 Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Dixie Carter Backstage At 11/27 WWE RAW Wrestlezone
WWE News: Dixie Carter Backstage At Tonight's Raw, Video Of ... 411MANIA
WILD Name Backstage At Last Night's WWE RawFormer TNA President Dixie Carter was backstage at last night's WWE Raw in Nashville, Tennessee. PWInsider's Mike Johnson broke the news that Carter was visiting the show yesterday. Carter, who no ...
WWE DixieVideo su : WWE Dixie