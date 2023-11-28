WWE | Dixie Carter a sorpresa nel backstage di Raw | reunion con amici ed ex dipendenti ai tempi della TNA

(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Con moltaè stata avvistata neldi Raw, “riunendosi” con diversie con i suoi ex suoiaiTNA. Poco dopo l’ex presidentefederazione di Nashville ha postato sui propri profili social diverse foto, che la ritraggono insieme a Cody Rhodes, Bruce Prichard, Drake Maverick, Chelsea Green e Nick Aldis. Una visita di cortesia per godersi la serata, svoltasi proprio nella città sede tutt’ora di IMPACT Wrestling. So fun seeing so many wonderful people today @WWE #RAW. Thanks Bruce…. @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/f5ZUp0KvQx—(@TNA) November 28, 2023

