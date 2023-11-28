Wayne Hills Launches Human Avatar A.I. Service

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/AI startupBryant A.I. (Hereinafter referred to as) from South Korea has introducedA.I., a newdesigned to create lifelike virtuals from simple text inputs. This technology, which allows for the creation of virtual characters complete with lip synchronization and narration, is set to revolutionize content creation in media, broadcasting, and entertainment. In recent collaboration with Kakao Brain,is developing advanced AI solutions, including the 'Neural Network AI'. Thisis aimed at enabling the creation of video content directly ...