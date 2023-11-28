The Last of Us Part II | una scena cancellata dal videogame sarà importante per la serie tv

The Last

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
The Last of Us Part II: una scena cancellata dal videogame sarà importante per la serie tv (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Neil Druckman, co-creatore del franchise videoludico e della serie TV, ha fornito nuovi indizi su quello che i fan possono aspettarsi dalla seconda stagione dello show. Mentre cresce l'attesa attorno alla seconda stagione di The Last of Us, adattamento televisivo del celebre videogame targato HBO, continuano ad arrivare nuovi indizi su quello che i fan potranno aspettarsi nell'immediato futuro. A fornire nuovi aggiornamenti ci ha pensato Neil Druckman, co-creatore del franchise videoludico e della serie TV. "Posso soltanto anticipare che almeno un elemento proveniente da un livello cancellato di The Last of Us: Part II farà Parte dello show. Non posso dire altro perchè le riprese non sono ancora Partite e le cose potrebbero cambiare all'ultimo. ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

  • The Last of Us 2 - le riprese slittano ancora perché Pedro Pascal è troppo occupato

  • The Last of Us 2 : riprese rinviate?

  • Slow and Saucy : Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 - The world's first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last!

  • Slow and Saucy : Heinz® unveils the Slowmaster 57 – The world’s first ketchup racetrack where speed takes a backseat and true quality finishes last!

  • Milan-Fiorentina 1-0 al 45? : Theo Hernández last minute | Serie A News

  • The Last Dance : salta Messi vs Ronaldo? Il comunicato dell’Inter Miami

Trina Solar manufacturing plant recognized as a national green factory

The company's full range of 210mm Vertex modules was awarded an LCA certificate and the Carbon Footprint Certificate by TÜV Rheinland last year. In addition, Trina Solar was on this year's Forbes ...

The Last of Us Part II Remastered avrà i personaggi della serie TV Risponde Druckmann  Spaziogames.it

The Last of Us Stagione 2, altra brutta notizia per l'inizio delle riprese  Spaziogames.it

Maddy Cusack unravelled from February before death as 'spirit was broken by football', says mother

Sheffield United have agreed to a full external inquiry after Cusack, who played for the club's women's team, died in September ...

The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann curioso di come verrà accolta la seconda stagione

Neil Druckmann in un'intervista ha dichiarato che per lui sarà divertente vedere come il pubblico accoglierà la seconda stagione di The Last of us.
Video su : The Last
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Last Last Part scena cancellata videogame