The Last of Us 2: riprese rinviate? (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Secondo alcune fonti, l’inizio delle riprese di The Last of Us 2 sarebbe stato rimandato. Scopriamo perché Se non vedi l’ora che arrivi la seconda stagione di The Last of Us, una delle serie di maggior successo dell’anno, purtroppo le notizie delle ultime ore non saranno affatto confortanti. Stando ad alcuni annunci, HBO avrebbe infatti rinviato l’inizio delle riprese della nuova stagione, già segnata dal ritardo dovuto allo sciopero di attori e sceneggiatori, delle settimane passate. La causa del nuovo ritardo potrebbe essere dovuta ad altri impegni di lavoro dell’attore Pedro Pascal. Il motivo del ritardo Le riprese della nuova stagione sarebbero state rinviate di alcuni mesi, cosa che potrebbe, inevitabilmente, ad un ritardo anche nell’uscita. Solo pochi giorni fa, MaxBlizz ...
