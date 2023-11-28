The Last of Us 2 | le riprese slittano ancora perché Pedro Pascal è troppo occupato

The Last of Us 2, le riprese slittano ancora perché Pedro Pascal è troppo occupato (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Secondo la Director Guild of Canada, le riprese della seconda stagione di The Last of Us inizieranno il 20 febbraio 2024 e si concluderanno a inizio settembre. L'inizio delle riprese di The Last of Us 2 è slittato ancora, anche se di poco, e stavolta non per colpa degli scioperi di Hollywood, ma dei molteplici impegni lavorativi di Pedro Pascal. Secondo quanto riferito dalla Director Guild of Canada, le riprese della seconda stagione di The Last of Us non prenderanno il via a Vancouver a inizio gennaio, come stabilito in precedenza, ma cominceranno il 20 febbraio 2024 e si concluderanno il 9 settembre. Il motivo del ritardo è legato agli impegni di Pedro Pascal che a gennaio dovrebbe ultimare le ...
