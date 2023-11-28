The Eras Tour | Taylor Swift torna in streaming con il suo concerto

(Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Pensavate che con la fine della prima tranche del The, l’andasse in pausa? Beh, no di certo. Proprio ieri seraha fatto un mega annuncio sui suoi canali social, rivelando al suo pubblico che l’continuerà in. Il film deldisarà trasmesso indal 13 dicembre, giorno del compleanno di Tay Tay, e conterrà tre canzoni aggiuntive non incluse nella versione riprodotta nei cinema. Le canzoni extra, ha annunciato lasui social media, sono “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer” e “Long Live”. “Allora, in pratica sto per ...

Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour - ancora primo - buon esordio negli USA per Killers of the Flower Moon

Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name - cosa sapere sul gioco

Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name - ecco la lista trofei!

Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name - di SEGA e Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio - disponibile ora

Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name - la recensione

Taylor Swift annuncia l'arrivo in streaming della versione estesa di The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift ha deciso di festeggiare il suo compleanno con il debutto del suo film dedicato aTour in una versione estesa. Ad annunciarlo è stato proprio la star della musica sui social con un breve video e svelando che nella versione diffusa online saranno presenti delle canzoni che ...

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour: In tutto il mondo in digitale a dicembre ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour arriva noleggio in digitale a dicembre in ... BadTaste.it Cinema

100 Word Hits – Retro Comic Reviews #28

Welcome to the reboot of our regular 100 Word Hits column, in association with comics retailer The Unreality Store, in which Matthew De Monti brings us short, sharp reviews of the RETRO comic books in ...

Taylor Swift announces SURPRISE for fans on 34th birthday: Find out HERE

For my upcoming birthday, I thought it’d be fun to celebrate our year together by making The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Taylor shared on her social media. “Thrilled to ...