The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift torna in streaming con il suo concerto (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) Pensavate che con la fine della prima tranche del The Eras Tour, l’Eras Tour andasse in pausa? Beh, no di certo. Proprio ieri sera Taylor Swift ha fatto un mega annuncio sui suoi canali social, rivelando al suo pubblico che l’Eras Tour continuerà in streaming. Il film del concerto Eras Tour di Taylor Swift sarà trasmesso in streaming dal 13 dicembre, giorno del compleanno di Tay Tay, e conterrà tre canzoni aggiuntive non incluse nella versione riprodotta nei cinema. Le canzoni extra, ha annunciato la Swift sui social media, sono “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer” e “Long Live”. “Allora, in pratica sto per ...
Taylor Swift annuncia l'arrivo in streaming della versione estesa di The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift ha deciso di festeggiare il suo compleanno con il debutto del suo film dedicato a The Eras Tour in una versione estesa. Ad annunciarlo è stato proprio la star della musica sui social con un breve video e svelando che nella versione diffusa online saranno presenti delle canzoni che ...

Taylor Swift announces SURPRISE for fans on 34th birthday: Find out HERE

For my upcoming birthday, I thought it’d be fun to celebrate our year together by making The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Taylor shared on her social media. “Thrilled to ...
