TESLA SCIENCE CENTER AT WARDENCLYFFE DAMAGED BY SERIOUS FIRE

SITE OF LAST REMAINING LABORATORY OF ICONIC INVENTOR NIKOLA TESLA LAUNCHES $3-MILLION EMERGENCY RESTORATION FUND DRIVE SHOREHAM, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola Tesla, was damaged by a serious fire on the afternoon of November 21. Situated on a 16.5-acre site on Long Island in New York, the multi-building facility – listed on the National Historic Register – is undergoing a thorough assessment by engineers and local officials to determine the full extent of fire-related damages. To help cover remediation costs, the center has launched a $3-million emergency restoration fund drive.

Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola Tesla, was damaged by a serious fire on the afternoon of November 21.

