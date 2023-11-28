TESLA SCIENCE CENTER AT WARDENCLYFFE DAMAGED BY SERIOUS FIRE (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) SITE OF LAST REMAINING LABORATORY OF ICONIC INVENTOR NIKOLA TESLA CENTER LAUNCHES $3-MILLION EMERGENCY FIRE RESTORATION FUND DRIVE SHOREHAM, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TESLA SCIENCE CENTER at WARDENCLYFFE (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola TESLA, was DAMAGED by a SERIOUS FIRE on the afternoon of November 21. Situated on a 16.5-acre site on Long Island in New York, the multi-building facility – listed on the National Historic Register
is undergoing a thorough assessment by engineers and local officials to determine the full extent of FIRE-related damages. To help cover FIRE remediation costs, the CENTER has
Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola Tesla, was damaged by a serious fire on the afternoon of November 21.
