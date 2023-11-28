TESLA SCIENCE CENTER AT WARDENCLYFFE DAMAGED BY SERIOUS FIRE

TESLA SCIENCE CENTER AT WARDENCLYFFE DAMAGED BY SERIOUS FIRE (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) SITE OF LAST REMAINING LABORATORY OF ICONIC INVENTOR NIKOLA TESLA CENTER LAUNCHES $3-MILLION EMERGENCY FIRE RESTORATION FUND DRIVE SHOREHAM, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 TESLA SCIENCE CENTER at WARDENCLYFFE (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola TESLA, was DAMAGED by a SERIOUS FIRE on the afternoon of November 21. Situated on a 16.5-acre site on Long Island in New York, the multi-building facility – listed on the National Historic Register

is undergoing a thorough assessment by engineers and local officials to determine the full extent of FIRE-related damages. To help cover FIRE remediation costs, the CENTER has ...
Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (TSCW), the last remaining laboratory of famed inventor Nikola Tesla, was damaged by a serious fire on the afternoon of November 21.

