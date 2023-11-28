TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) - TEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality AUCH, France, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its suite of barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management software solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that TEKLYNX software was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer barcode label printers. "Working closely with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its suite of barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management software solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that TEKLYNX software was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer barcode label printers. "Working closely with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation PR Newswire
TEKLYNX Achieves Validated Integrator Status with Metrc Cannabis Compliance Software Yahoo Finance
TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies ValidationTEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality ...
TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies ValidationTEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality AUCH, France, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX ...
TEKLYNX AchievesVideo su : TEKLYNX Achieves