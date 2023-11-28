TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

TEKLYNX Achieves

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) - TEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality AUCH, France, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its suite of barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management software solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that TEKLYNX software was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer barcode label printers. "Working closely with ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation  PR Newswire

TEKLYNX Achieves Validated Integrator Status with Metrc Cannabis Compliance Software  Yahoo Finance

TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

TEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality ...

TEKLYNX International: TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

TEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality AUCH, France, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX ...
Video su : TEKLYNX Achieves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : TEKLYNX Achieves TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation