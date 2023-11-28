Swerve Strickland | “Hangman Page è il Mick Foley odierno”

Swerve Strickland

Autore : aewuniverse
Swerve Strickland: “Hangman Page è il Mick Foley odierno” (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) TMZ sports ha intervistato Swerve Strickland, il quale ha parlato della rivalità accesa con Hangman Adam Page, e dell’influenza di Mick Foley. L’eredità di Mick Foley: “Non sono il tipo di lottatore da Death Match, e nemmeno un suo estimatore, ma ho dato il mio contributo. Sono cresciuto come fan dell’hardcore, specialmente di Mick Foley. Un paio di anni fa su Twitter scrissi che a questa generazione mancava il proprio Mick Foley. Mick era esattamente il tipo di wrestler nell’era Attitude, che apriva il varco alle altre star.” Il pensiero su Hangman Page come Foley: “Lui lo ha fatto con i Triple H, gli Austin, ...




