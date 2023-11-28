Suicide Squad | Kill the Justice League presenta il trailer di Captain Boomerang

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League presenta il trailer di Captain Boomerang (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) In seguito alle molte umiliazioni subite da Flash, Captain Boomerang si rifà con l’ultimo trailer di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Proseguendo nel suo trend di trailer dedicati ai singoli protagonisti di Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ecco che Rocksteady Studios ne presenta un terzo per Captain Boomerang. Anche per i meno avvezzi alla lore dei fumetti DC il nome è autoesplicativo: questo storico nemico di Flash combatte appunto coi Boomerang. Tuttavia, grazie alla sua intrusione nella Sala della Giustizia, può godere dell’ipervelocità del suo nemico giurato. Amanda ...
