Shareholders request EGM to appoint new Board of Directors of B2 Impact ASA

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Shareholders representing approximately 24% of the shares and votes of B2 Impact ASA request an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to elect new Board of Directors. A group of Shareholders in B2 Impact ASA (the "Company") including the founding partner Jon Harald Nordbrekken and associated companies; Valset Invest AS and F2Kapital AS together with Gulen Invest AS (the "Shareholders") have today, in accordance with section 5-7 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, jointly requested that the Board of Directors of the Company convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company to resolve on the election of new members ...
