Shareholders request EGM to appoint new Board of Directors of B2 Impact ASA (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) OSLO, Norway, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shareholders representing approximately 24% of the shares and votes of B2 Impact ASA request an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to elect new Board of Directors. A group of Shareholders in B2 Impact ASA (the "Company") including the founding partner Jon Harald Nordbrekken and associated companies; Valset Invest AS and F2Kapital AS together with Gulen Invest AS (the "Shareholders") have today, in accordance with section 5-7 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, jointly requested that the Board of Directors of the Company convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company to resolve on the election of new members ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shareholders representing approximately 24% of the shares and votes of B2 Impact ASA request an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to elect new Board of Directors. A group of Shareholders in B2 Impact ASA (the "Company") including the founding partner Jon Harald Nordbrekken and associated companies; Valset Invest AS and F2Kapital AS together with Gulen Invest AS (the "Shareholders") have today, in accordance with section 5-7 (2) of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, jointly requested that the Board of Directors of the Company convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company to resolve on the election of new members ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Shareholders request EGM to appoint new Board of Directors of B2 Impact ASA
Shareholders request EGM to appoint new Board of Directors of B2 ... PR Newswire
Exclusive: Beijing bourse tells 'major shareholders' to refrain from ... Reuters
Shareholders request EGM to appoint new Board of Directors of B2 Impact ASAOSLO, Norway, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders representing approximately 24% of the shares and votes of B2 Impact ASA request an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to elect new Board of ...
Gulen Invest AS: Shareholders request EGM to appoint new Board of Directors of B2 Impact ASAShareholders representing approximately 24% of the shares and votes of B2 Impact ASA request an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to elect new Board ...
Shareholders requestVideo su : Shareholders request