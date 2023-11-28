Runergy Ranked as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Runergy has achieved a significant milestone by being included in the latest BloombergNEF Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturers list for Q4 of 2023. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional quality and reliability of Runergy's products, its outstanding performance in global projects, and its strong bankability. BloombergNEF (BNEF) is renowned as one of the most reputable industry research institutions in the global new energy sector. BNEF has developed a Tiering system for PV Module products based on bankability, with the goal of creating transparent differentiation between the hundreds of Manufacturers of solar Modules on the market. To qualify as a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
