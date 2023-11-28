OverIT named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2023-2024 (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
OverIT has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment. Asset volumes explosions, evolution from asset- to customer centricity, and resource scarcity are the three big shifts happening in the sector. The IDC MarketScape noted, "After almost 25 years in the business and over 150 implementations in the industry, OverIT is widely recognized as an expert in addressing utility needs in the FSM space. The vendor is growing its commitment to the industry and is praised for having a highly competent team." The report also noted, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
