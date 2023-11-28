Orchestry Announces ‘Recommendations’ Feature | Transforming M365 Management with AI Insights

Orchestry Announces ‘Recommendations’ Feature: Transforming M365 Management with AI Insights (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Orchestry Software Inc, a leading provider of Microsoft 365 (M365) Management solutions, is excited to introduce its innovative new Feature, 'Recommendations.' An integral part of the Orchestry platform and the first module in the AI-driven Signals experience, it is designed to revolutionize how organizations manage their M365 environments, focusing on Management, governance, adoption, and security. As organizations increasingly rely on M365 for productivity and collaboration, 'Recommendations' addresses the challenges of obtaining and acting on crucial data. It provides categorized, actionable Insights tailored to each ...
