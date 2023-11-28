Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi | come vederla in tv e streaming

Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi, come vederla in tv e streaming (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Il Milan affronta il Borussia Dortmund oggi alle 21 in diretta tv e streaming per la quinta giornata del Gruppo F di Champions League. I rossoneri, con 5 punti, hanno bisogno di una vittoria contro i tedeschi – primi a quota 7 – per puntare alla qualificazione agli ottavi di finale.   “Servirà una prestazione di squadra, di spirito, di livello alto, contro un avversario forte”, dice l’allenatore rossonero Stefano Pioli, costretto a rinunciare all’infortunato Leao. “Tutte le gare possono cambiare una stagione. Il nostro obiettivo è essere competitivi in serie A e in Champions. Sarà un passaggio molto importante, quasi decisivo, lo affronteremo con la giusta mentalità -aggiunge Pioli-. Nelle difficoltà soprattutto siamo stati sempre compatti. Tutti insieme vogliamo superare le ...
