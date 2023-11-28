LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology Innovation (Di martedì 28 novembre 2023) - SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LotusFlare announced a Strategic Technology relationship with T-Mobile to deliver additional business and technical capabilities to T-Mobile wholesale customers using LotusFlare Digital Network Operator® Cloud (DNO™ Cloud). LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a fully digital platform providing products and services to help companies operate their businesses efficiently. LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a micro-services-based, cloud-native commerce platform designed from the ground up to take advantage of best-in-class, web-scale technologies. LotusFlare will develop a solution for T-Mobile to simplify the creation and operation of wireless services for consumer or ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LotusFlare announced a Strategic Technology relationship with T-Mobile to deliver additional business and technical capabilities to T-Mobile wholesale customers using LotusFlare Digital Network Operator® Cloud (DNO™ Cloud). LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a fully digital platform providing products and services to help companies operate their businesses efficiently. LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a micro-services-based, cloud-native commerce platform designed from the ground up to take advantage of best-in-class, web-scale technologies. LotusFlare will develop a solution for T-Mobile to simplify the creation and operation of wireless services for consumer or ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology Innovation
LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology Innovation Yahoo Finance
LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology InnovationSANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare announced a strategic technology relationship with T-Mobile to deliver additional business and technical capabilities to T-Mobile ...
LotusFlare TeamsVideo su : LotusFlare Teams